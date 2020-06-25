 

SPONSORED: Save Big on iPhone & Galaxy Series Phones at GRex Wireless

Thursday, June 25, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

grex 4SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – GRex Wireless is stocked with tons of iPhone and Galaxy series phones with DEEEEEP Discounts!

Stop in or give Grex Wireless a call Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Switch your phone service to GRex Wireless, and you could save hundreds. They have unlimited plans starting as low as $24 per month.

grex building

If you already have their service, stop by for some great sales and deep discounts.

Grex phones

They are offering:

– Tempered glass screen protectors for $12
– iPhone Car Chargers for $5
– OtterBox Cases starting at $18
– Most phone cases are $14 – BOGO 1/2 off
– 100’s of deeply discounted phones

Grex 1

grex screen protectors

grex 3

grex 2

GRex is located at 3324 Rt. 257 Seneca, PA 16346.


