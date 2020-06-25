Two Men Transported to Clarion Hospital Following Physical Altercation in Madison Township

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say two men are facing charges following a physical altercation in Madison Township that sent both men to Clarion Hospital.

Around 6:15 p.m. on June 14, Clarion-based State Police received a report of a physical altercation between two men at a location on Monterey Road/Miller Road in Madison Township.

Police say upon their arrival at the scene, it was determined that 26-year-old Lathan Buzzard, of New Bethlehem, and 20-year-old Brett Murphy, of Rimersburg, engaged in a physical altercation that resulted in injuries.

According to police, both Buzzard and Murphy were transported to Clarion Hospital via ambulance for treatment of injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

