 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in PA, Statewide Total Reaches 84,370

Friday, June 26, 2020 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 26, that there are 600 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 84,370.

There are 6,579 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 632 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 634,711 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 26, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/26/20 – 600
6/25/20 – 579
6/24/20 – 495
6/23/20 – 510
6/22/20 – 456
6/21/20 – 464
6/20/20 – 504

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 70 2 72 6
Butler 280 4 284 13
Clarion 33 0 33 2
Clearfield 71 1 72 0
Crawford 50 1 51 0
Elk 10 2 12 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 101 0 101 6
Jefferson 21 0 21 1
McKean 15 0 15 1
Mercer 126 4 130 6
Venango 17 0 17 0
Warren 5 0 5 0

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 324 4809
Allegheny 2382 50253
Armstrong 72 1978
Beaver 638 5679
Bedford 76 1370
Berks 4474 18451
Blair 69 5375
Bradford 56 3339
Bucks 5676 33872
Butler 284 5894
Cambria 67 7150
Cameron 2 7150
Carbon 272 3983
Centre 198 3944
Chester 3607 24348
Clarion 33 902
Clearfield 72 2138
Clinton 75 1297
Columbia 399 2832
Crawford 51 1978
Cumberland 830 10521
Dauphin 1917 16775
Delaware 7117 34393
Elk 12 679
Erie 572 10675
Fayette 106 4653
Forest 7 221
Franklin 902 8073
Fulton 18 438
Greene 35 1189
Huntingdon 245 1498
Indiana 101 2740
Jefferson 21 867
Juniata 110 733
Lackawanna 1662 10595
Lancaster 4280 27386
Lawrence 99 2414
Lebanon 1300 8007
Lehigh 4187 22803
Luzerne 2891 18087
Lycoming 176 3848
McKean 15 1413
Mercer 130 3484
Mifflin 62 2302
Monroe 1391 9804
Montgomery 8301 54338
Montour 69 4172
Northampton 3360 21611
Northumberland 288 2911
Perry 86 1401
Philadelphia 21203 98162
Pike 489 2923
Potter 15 275
Schuylkill 736 7446
Snyder 61 836
Somerset 55 3313
Sullivan 3 169
Susquehanna 179 1593
Tioga 23 1026
Union 90 2131
Venango 17 1062
Warren 5 643
Washington 187 7116
Wayne 138 2231
Westmoreland 587 16042
Wyoming 37 1018
York 1428 20854

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 2% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,527 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,162 cases among employees, for a total of 20,689 at 678 distinct facilities in 51 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,518 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,395 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.