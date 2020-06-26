600 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in PA, Statewide Total Reaches 84,370

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 26, that there are 600 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 84,370.

There are 6,579 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 632 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 634,711 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 26, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/26/20 – 600

6/25/20 – 579

6/24/20 – 495

6/23/20 – 510

6/22/20 – 456

6/21/20 – 464

6/20/20 – 504

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 70 2 72 6 Butler 280 4 284 13 Clarion 33 0 33 2 Clearfield 71 1 72 0 Crawford 50 1 51 0 Elk 10 2 12 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 101 0 101 6 Jefferson 21 0 21 1 McKean 15 0 15 1 Mercer 126 4 130 6 Venango 17 0 17 0 Warren 5 0 5 0

County Case Counts to Date