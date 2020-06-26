A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 64. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then showers likely. Low around 64. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

