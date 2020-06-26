 

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Alfredo Chicken Lasagna

Friday, June 26, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

A fun Chicken Alfredo spin on the classic lasagna dish!

Alfredo Chicken Lasagna

Ingredients

6 oz boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into bite-size pieces

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
2 tbsp chopped onion
1 garlic clove, minced
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp all-purpose flour
1 cup Alfredo sauce
3/4 cup 2% cottage cheese
1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp shredded Parmesan cheese, divided
1 egg, lightly beaten
1/2 tsp Italian seasoning
1/2 tsp dried parsley flakes
4 lasagna noodles, cooked and drained
1-1/2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Directions

*Preheat oven at 350°.
*In a large skillet, saute the chicken, mushrooms, and onion in oil until chicken is no longer pink. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in flour until blended; gradually stir in Alfredo sauce. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes or until thickened.
*In a small bowl, combine the cottage cheese, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, egg, Italian seasoning, and parsley.
*Spread 1/2 cup Alfredo mixture in an 8″ x 4″ loaf pan coated with cooking spray. Layer with two noodles, half of the cottage cheese mixture, 3/4 cup Alfredo mixture, and 3/4 cup mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese. Repeat layers.
*Cover and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover; bake 10 minutes longer. Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting.


