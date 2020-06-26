 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Taxpayers Reminded About Property Tax Extensions

Friday, June 26, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

admin buildingCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The County Commissioners are reminding taxpayers of Clarion County of the changes that were made this year on extensions of time periods to pay property taxes.

“Through Clarion County Resolution #6 of 2020, the county property tax face value period was extended until October 31, 2020, meaning the penalty period would take effect November 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020,” said Commissioners in a press release on Wednesday.

“Many local municipalities also extended their property tax face value period until October 31, 2020, except for five. Madison Township, Porter Township, Redbank Township, St. Petersburg Borough, and Toby Township did not extend their property tax face value period, and their face value period will end on June 30, 2020, with the penalty period beginning on July 1, 2020.”

“Although the property tax face value extensions are in effect for the relevant municipalities, the per capita tax did not get extended, and the face value will increase on July 1, 2020, to penalty stage.”


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.