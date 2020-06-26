Clarion County Taxpayers Reminded About Property Tax Extensions

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The County Commissioners are reminding taxpayers of Clarion County of the changes that were made this year on extensions of time periods to pay property taxes.

“Through Clarion County Resolution #6 of 2020, the county property tax face value period was extended until October 31, 2020, meaning the penalty period would take effect November 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020,” said Commissioners in a press release on Wednesday.

“Many local municipalities also extended their property tax face value period until October 31, 2020, except for five. Madison Township, Porter Township, Redbank Township, St. Petersburg Borough, and Toby Township did not extend their property tax face value period, and their face value period will end on June 30, 2020, with the penalty period beginning on July 1, 2020.”

“Although the property tax face value extensions are in effect for the relevant municipalities, the per capita tax did not get extended, and the face value will increase on July 1, 2020, to penalty stage.”

