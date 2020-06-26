Clarion University Preparing for Return of Students in Fall

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Preparations are underway at Clarion University for the return of students for the upcoming fall semester.

Although the fall semester at Clarion University will run from August 17 through December 4, when the student move-in days begin, they won’t look quite like they have in years past, due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic.

“It is going to take us longer to move everyone in because we want to make sure we’re maintaining physical distancing for the groups as they’re moving in,” Vice President for Student Affairs Susanne Fenske told exploreClarion.com.

The returning students will start moving in on Monday, August 10. Then, the freshmen will begin moving in on Wednesday, August 12.

The university doesn’t expect to have all of the traditional students completely moved in until sometime during the weekend of August 15 and 16.

The adapted move-in process is just the beginning of the plan, according to Fenske.

One of the sub-teams for the fall planning process has been focused on creating a multi-modal educational campaign for students on the expectations for maintaining a healthy environment on campus.

“We’re trying to just educate them on how we’re going to get along as well as we can and as healthy as we can.”

Jim Geiger, Vice President for University Advancement, noted that the university will be supplying each student and each employee with two reusable, washable masks.

“That’s our first line of defense, supplying those PPE materials.”

However, those aren’t the only supplies the university has been working on purchasing.

Associate Vice President for Administration Tim Fogarty noted the school has already ordered a large quantity of hand sanitizer that should be arriving in July, which will be distributed in many areas.

“Hand sanitizer units will be placed at the entrance of each building, and then at least two units will be placed in each hallway, depending on the size of the building,” Fogarty said.

He noted the university is also stocking up on cleaning wipes, both for use by the custodial staff, and to have available in other areas.

“We’re essentially tracking down really all of those types of things. They’re difficult to get right now, but it appears we’ve had good success in terms of what we have ordered and the expected delivery dates.”

Tina Horner, Communication Manager, noted they have also been soliciting donations of everything from hand sanitizer to cleaning products for a resource room that will be available to students for their personal use.

Once the students are settled in, and are ready to begin classes, more of the necessary changes will become apparent.

“All of the students will have to adhere to CDC protocol, which means physical distancing,” President Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson said.

“We’re not using the term social distancing, we’re using the term physical distancing because they actually have to be physically apart when they are in proximity in classrooms.”

Dr. Pehrsson noted that all students will be required to wear masks when they are in classes, as well as the instructors, unless they’re behind a physical barrier, such as a plastic shield.

According to Dr. Pamela Gent, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, many classes will be relocated from previous classrooms to larger spaces to accommodate physical distancing.

“We still have not yet gotten into the buildings to move desks and chairs around to facilitate that, but we’ve done the measurements, and we know which rooms we can use and which ones we won’t be able to use,” Gent said.

“Our goal is to keep students, faculty, and staff safe by following those guidelines.”

The guidelines will play a part in the residence halls and apartment buildings, as well.

Fenske noted that while the suite-style residences and apartment at Clarion University already meet the requirements for no more than two students sharing a bathroom, there have been changes made to the common areas.

“We are still looking at spacing out the furniture in the lounges and marking appropriate distancing in the study spaces,” Fenske said.

“There are lots of adjustments that the students are going to notice when they get back to campus, but we’re doing our best to make sure we still offer a comfortable environment for them to engage in, but to do it safely.”

Once the student are on campus, they will also be reminded to self-monitor for any possible symptoms of COVID-19.

“As part of that educational campaign, we’re going to try to make sure that students are aware of the kinds of symptoms that they should be looking out for,” Fenske said.

She noted that while the school won’t be doing temperature checks with the general student population on a regular basis, there are some populations, such as athletes, who will be monitored more heavily.

“There’s going to be about a six-week process for us to get them resocialized back on campus, and we will obviously be doing more symptom checking with that group specifically.”

Fenske also noted the university health center has played a major role in the planning, offering guidance while also preparing their own operations to make the facility as safe as possible.

Staff at the health center will be involved in helping the students that are symptomatic, making sure they’re connected with appropriate testing, and then working with them if the test is positive.

Fenske said they already have a physical space that is planned in the event that any students need to be isolated, as well as plans for follow-up care and plans to make sure that those students get meals and anything else they need while in isolation.

According to Fenske, the university is working on coordinating with a vendor for testing for students, although details have not yet been finalized.

Dr. Pehrsson noted they are still developing a plan for reporting any possible or confirmed cases on campus.

“We’re working through the protocol on exactly how we would address that now.”

Geiger said they the logistics of case reporting is something they are working with the county health department to determine.

“We want to do the best that we can to make sure we keep our people safe and notified, but we also want to make sure we follow the proper state protocols through the county health department.”

Along with starting early this fall, the on-campus part of the semester will end early this winter, as well. When students leave campus for Thanksgiving break, they will remain home or wherever they are staying over the break, and finals week will be conducted remotely.

University officials say the fall calendar was amended to minimize the spread of COVID-19 by keeping students off campus spaces after interacting with family and friends during the holiday.

“We’re doing everything that we can to provide a safe environment for our students,” Dr. Pehrsson said.

She noted that part of ensuring that safety is encouraging the use of masks when interacting with others, along with all of the other safety protocols the university is going to be following.

“We’re isolated in this part of western PA, and that’s to our advantage, but we are going to be bringing people back to the university from all over the United States and the world, and we want to make sure that everyone is safe and keeps learning and studying.”

