David J. Myers, 66, of Oil City, PA, died at 1:54 P.M. Wednesday June 24, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.

Born Feb. 11, 1954, in Reno, PA, he was the son of the late Ralph & Kathryn Reese Myers.

Dave attended Cranberry Schools.

He had worked for 40 years at Riverside Tire in Oil City.

Dave enjoyed riding motorcycles, the companionship of his pitbull, Killer, and always enjoyed having a Pabst Blue Ribbon at Skrubby’s Tavern.

Dave recently was able to get out and enjoy Bob Evans takeout with his brother Robert. They enjoyed his lunch at Hasson Park together.

He is survived by his daughter: Kathryn Porter of Venus, two grandchildren: Clinton Lee Jr. and Alexis Kelly, three sisters: Sandy Myers, Margaret Myers, and Melissa Myers, all of Oil City, and brothers: Robert Myers of Oil City, Thomas Myers of Reno, Scott Myers of Oil City, and Mark Myers of Oil City.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Myers, and a sister, Phyllis Goodman.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be at 1:30 P.M. Monday in Fertigs Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff at the Collins House & VNA Nurses for the loving care extended to Dave.

Condolences to the family may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

