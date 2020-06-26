Featured Local Job: Production Laborer

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is looking to fill a Production Laborer, 2nd shift (3pm to 11:3opm) position.

$10/hr in Grove City

Clean and safe work facility

Candidates will need to be able to stand for 8 hour shift, be able to use upper body strength to tightly package material in boxes, able to do paperwork associated with each package.

Call 814-437-2148 or email tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

