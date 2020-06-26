Fowler’s Taffy Offering Sweet Treats in Clarion This Weekend

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A longtime ALF vendor is making a special appearance in Clarion this weekend.

The Fowler’s Taffy stand, which has been a staple at the Autumn Leaf Festival for over 40 years, will be set up in the parking lot of Northwest Savings Bank in Clarion, near the corner of 8th Avenue and Main Street, from Friday, June 26, through Sunday, June 28.

Robert Walter, husband of Jenn Fowler Walter, told exploreClarion.com, “Due to the COVID stuff, we lost just about all of the fairs and festivals that we usually attend, so we are just trying to find alternative places to be.”

However, the loss of business is just one reason for the special visit. The Fowlers also want to help raise spirits after the difficulties of the virus lockdown.

“Fowlers has been making candy for over 100 years, and we wanted the public to still have a chance to get some. Everyone deserves a sweet treat!”

Three generations of family will be in Clarion this weekend, including owner Kathy Fowler, her son Jack Fowler, her daughter Jenn Fowler Walter, and her grandchildren Jarrett and Jackie Walter.

Robert Walter said the stand will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 9 or 10:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and then from 11:00 a.m. to sometime in the late afternoon on Sunday. They will have taffy, candy apples, cotton candy, and lemonade available.

Clarion isn’t Fowler’s Taffy only stop in the area this summer. Walter said they will also be setting up at at Macbeth’s Cabins in Cook Forest for the July 4th weekend.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.