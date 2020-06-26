Man Accused of Stealing, Forging Check to Pay Rent in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a man accused of stealing and forging a check to pay rent for an apartment in Clarion Borough.

According to court documents, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 21-year-old Anthony N. Sleptsov, of Huntington, Pa., on June 24:

– Forgery – Alter Writing, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2



– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 2

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to an apartment on Greenville Avenue around 9:50 a.m. on June 19 for a report of a theft.

At the scene, a known female victim reported that an unknown person removed a check from her checkbook and made out the check to a known individual in the amount of $3,200.00. The victim also stated that in the past couple of months, her checkbook had been missing, and approximately ten days earlier, she found the checkbook in her apartment. The only other person who lives in her apartment is Anthony N. Sleptsov.

On June 8, the victim received a notice from her bank that the check that she was missing had been cashed by her landlord. The victim showed Officer Kemmer a copy of the check which was made out to her landlord in the amount of $3,200.00, and signed in her name. The victim stated the check was cashed on June 5 and that she did not have enough money in her account to cover the check, according to the complaint.

After speaking with the victim, police then spoke to an employee of the rental company. The employee said they cashed the check made out to the landlord, as it was rent for the apartment. The employee also stated they received the check from Anthony N. Sleptsov and noted the check was returned to them as it was a stop payment. The employee showed police the returned check, as well as several text messages from Sleptsov dated June 4 in which Sleptsov stated he would be stopping by to pay the amount owed. The employee stated Sleptsov had stopped at the rental business on June 5, around 9:00 a.m., and gave them the check in the amount of $3,200.00, the complaint states.

Police then contacted Sleptsov, and he initially denied knowing anything about the check and said he did not know who took it from the victim’s checkbook. However, after being confronted about giving the check to the rental company, Sleptsov reportedly admitted to taking the check from the victim, signing her name on it, and writing out the check to the landlord. Sleptsov also stated he didn’t have the money to cover the rent, which was why he took the check, according to the complaint.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24.

He is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, with Judge Quinn presiding.

