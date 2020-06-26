 

Police Investigating Theft of ATV, Utility Trailer in Kingsley Township

Friday, June 26, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

investigationKINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Kingsley Township earlier this week.

According to police, sometime between 5:00 p.m. on June 21 and 3:00 p.m. on June 24, two thefts occurred on German Hill Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

Police say unknown individual(s) arrived outside the east side of a known 65-year-old Tionesta man’s residence and cut a lock/chain which was securing a camouflage 2006 Honda 345 4-Trax ATV and removed the ATV, a five-gallon gas can, and the lock/chain.

The individual(s) also removed a 64-year-old Tionesta man’s 4×8 gray utility trailer from the scene.


