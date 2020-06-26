Senior Spotlight: Aimee Hartman

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Aimee Hartman.

Name: Aimee Hartman

School: Keystone

Hometown: Knox



Lisa and Gary Hartman

Tell us about yourself: I am a senior at Keystone High school and I plan to attend Clarion University for nursing and become a Labor and Delivery Nurse.

School activities and sports: Basketball, Volleyball, Knitting Club, Ski club

Favorite teacher: Ms. Rutkowski

Favorite subject: Math

Favorite memories from school: Being on homecoming court with some of my best friends!

Future plans: I plan to attend Clarion University for nursing and become a Labor and Delivery Nurse.

Advice for future students: My advice to future students would be to take in every single minute of your senior year. You work so hard for those final moments. My senior year was cut short and I would never wish that upon anyone. Soak up the time you have with your friends because I guarantee after high school, everyone will go separate ways.

Pets: 3 cats, Peanut, Chloe and Marley, and also 1 ferret named Richard

Favorite bands: I don’t really have a favorite band but I’d say I love the artist Boogie with the Hoodie.

Favorite movies: Step Brothers

Favorite celebrity: Hailey Baldwin-Bieber

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Hamburgers

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, to me soup should be hot.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: I would like to thank my parents, my brother Nate, my sister Natalie, and my grandparents for all their love and support through my years at Keystone.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:

