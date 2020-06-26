State Police Calls: Extortion, Theft, Incidents of Criminal Mischief

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Extortion/Blackmail in Licking Township

On June 22, Clarion-based State Police initiated an investigation of the extortion of a known 34-year-old Sligo man.

Police say the actor behind the extortion remains unknown.

Criminal Mischief in Licking Township

Around 4:31 p.m. on June 22, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of criminal mischief at a location on State Route 368 in Licking Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 51-year-old Clarion woman damaged the door of a camper belonging to a 25-year-old man from Rimersburg.

The investigation is ongoing.

The name of the accused was not released.

Theft in Clarion Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of items that went missing from a mailbox on Staab Road in Clarion Township sometime between 10:12 a.m. on June 20 and 3:18 p.m. on June 23.

Police say an unknown individual(s) removed two packages belonging to a known 34-year-old Strattanville woman from a mailbox, then fled in an unknown direction.

According to police, the items stolen were a hooded sweatshirt displaying wolves valued at $20.00; an electronic cigarette roller valued at $29.00; and a leather charm friendship bracelet valued at $5.00.

Criminal Mischief in Knox Borough

Around 11:35 p.m. on June 12, Clarion-based State Police received a report of criminal mischief at a location on Mendenhall Avenue in Knox Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the victim heard a loud bang at approximately 11:30 p.m. then looked outside and found his mailbox had been knocked over by something and the lid had fallen off.

The victim did not see who or what hit the mailbox, and there are no witnesses or clues, according to police.

The victim also told police he did not wish to seek any prosecution and was able to fix his mailbox.

