Woman Injured in Car Vs. Deer Crash on I-80 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a woman was injured in a car vs. deer crash on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, on I-80 westbound near the 67 mile marker in Clarion Township.

Police say 55-year-old Tracey L. Hodges, of Landenberg, Chester County, Pa., was operating a 2020 Toyota Camry, traveling westbound on I-80 in the left lane when a deer entered the lane causing disabling damage to the vehicle.

Tracey Hodges suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Her passenger 18-year-old Abby Hodges, of Landenberg, was not injured.

Both occupants were using seat belts.

Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1 and Mark’s Auto also assisted at the scene.

