A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area

Today – Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3pm. High near 80. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

