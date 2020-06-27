Clarion Area High School Crowns Hulling, Terwilliger Prom Queen and King

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Area crowned their 2020 Prom King and Queen at a small ceremony on Wednesday night.

(Photo by Melissa Shoemaker)

Julia Hullinger and Matt Terwilliger were chosen through electronic ballot from a court of ten students.

Prom court included the following students: Rachel Howard, Maya Patterson, Morgan Kahle, Alana McMaster, Josh Craig, Skyler Pastor, Skylar Rhoades, and Ben Murtha.

