Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jalapeno-Bacon Macaroni and Cheese

Saturday, June 27, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Spice things up with this Jalepano-Bacon Mac n’ Cheese dish!

Jalapeno-Bacon Macaroni and Cheese

Ingredients

1 – 16 oz. package elbow macaroni

3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 – 12 oz. cans evaporated milk
3 tablespoons yellow mustard
4 tablespoons chopped pickled jalapenos
4 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1/2 pound thick-sliced bacon strips (about 7 strips), cooked and crumbled

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~In a 6-qt. stockpot, cook macaroni according to package directions.

~Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth; gradually whisk in milk and mustard. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir 1-2 minutes or until thickened. Stir in jalapenos and 3 cups cheese until cheese is melted.

~Reserve 1/4 cup crumbled bacon; stir remaining bacon into sauce.

~Drain macaroni and return to pot; stir in cheese sauce. Transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish; sprinkle with remaining cheese and reserved bacon.

~Bake, uncovered, 8-10 minutes (or until cheese is melted).

~Makes 8 servings.


