Florence L. Smith, 89, of Summerville, died Friday, June 26, 2020 at the Mckinley Health Center in Brookville.

Born November 7, 1930 in Heathville, PA., she was the daughter of the late William and Anna Klouse Shilling.

Florence married Ronald Smith on Feb. 4, 1948, he preceded her in death on July 26, 2015.

Florence was a home maker and employed for 7 years at Summer Village Assisted Living Home. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, baking, and spending time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Florence was an active member of the Church of Christ in Summerville, she was faithful in supporting her church and reading her bible.

Florence is survived by a son, Robert (Doris) Smith of DuBois; a daughter, Susan (David) Stiteler of Indiana, PA; three brothers, John “Ed” of Baltimore, Maryland, Donald of Uniondale, PA, Melvin of Indianapolis, Indiana; six grandchildren, Jeffery Smith, Melissa Bender, Lori Stevens, Megan Fisher, Jason Smith, and Travis Stiteler; and six great grandchildren, Jessica and Morgan Stevens, Alyssa and Cameron Bender, Andrew Fisher, and Colton Stiteler.

In addition to her parents and husband, Florence is preceded in death by her brother William.

Her family will receive friends on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 3-7 PM at the Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad Street, Summerville, PA and also on Monday from 10-11 AM at the Church of Christ,12514 Harrison St., Summerville, PA.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Church of Christ,12514 Harrison St., Summerville with Michael Smith and Randy Matheny officiating.

Interment will follow at the Ohl Cemetery in Beaver Twp., Jefferson County.

Memorial donations may be made to the Church of Christ, 12514 Harrison St., Summerville, PA. 15864.

