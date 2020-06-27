Governor Wolf: Masks are Mandatory in Pennsylvania Businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Friday, Governor Tom Wolf reminded all Pennsylvania residents and businesses that masks are mandatory when visiting a business.

“The importance of mask-wearing to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect people and businesses cannot be overstated,” Gov. Wolf said. “Masks are required in businesses, for the entire time someone is visiting a business. It’s that simple and that important to continue to safely reopen the state and keep our case counts on the decline.”

Multiple state government agencies sent a communication to Pennsylvania businesses this week outlining mask requirements:

Everyone must wear a mask, unless they have a medical reason not to or are under the age of 2. That includes workers and customers. Remember, my mask protects you and your mask protects me.

That includes workers and customers. Remember, my mask protects you and your mask protects me. No mask, no shirt, no shoes, no service. If a worker or customer attempts to enter your business without a mask on, ask them to leave and return when they have a mask. A fabric mask is fine.

If a worker or customer attempts to enter your business without a mask on, ask them to leave and return when they have a mask. A fabric mask is fine. Find PPE to protect your workers. Masks and other PPE can be hard to find given the high demand. But we’ve got you covered. Check out our online directory of PPE manufacturers and suppliers in Pennsylvania.

Masks and other PPE can be hard to find given the high demand. But we’ve got you covered. Check out our online directory of PPE manufacturers and suppliers in Pennsylvania. Have good mask hygiene. Don’t touch the front of your mask. Make sure it covers both your nose and mouth. Don’t lift it up when talking to someone. Remember, the virus travels in the droplets we breath out when talking or laughing, not just when we cough or sneeze. If wearing a fabric mask, make sure you wash it and let it fully dry between uses.

“Wearing masks in a business or when in a public space where social distancing can’t be maintained is a required, vital practice to stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “It’s also a sign of respect for others because your mask is protecting them. Let’s continue to get through this together.”

The state’s business guidance outlines mask-wearing requirements.

The state’s restaurant industry guidance outlines mask-wearing requirements specific to restaurants.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.