Joan Mae Anderson, 92, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior early in the morning in her home on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Born May 17, 1928 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Lee and Geraldine (Wilson) Hughes. She was married to Richard T. Anderson for over 50 years; he preceded her in death in 2001.

After 25 years of service, Joan retired from Polk Center. In her spare time, she enjoyed her card club, reading many books, and traveling. She cherished her family and loved the time she spent with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her dog, Doogie.

With a love of the Lord, Joan was an active member of Faith Baptist Church in Seneca, where she was also a member of the Ladies Bible Study.

Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Kimber Posey and her husband, Samuel, Deborah Exley, and Lessie Jasiota and her husband, Joseph, all of Franklin; her three grandchildren, Danny Exley and his wife, Heather, Deneille Exley, and Caleb Posey and his wife, Hiroko; her six great-grandchildren, Ashley Keener, Hunter Exley and his fiancée, Morgan, Alyssa Exley, Erica Posey, Emma Posey, and Jacob Exley; her two great-great-grandchildren, Blaine and Cody Cramer; several nieces and nephews; and by her good friend, Donna Husick of Meadville.

In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was preceded in death by her son, Rick Anderson; her granddaughter, Gretchen Anderson; her brother, Leroy Hughes; and by her sister, Sarah Bullman.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Faith Baptist Church, 235 Horsecreek Road, Seneca, PA 16346, from 11 am to 1 pm. Funeral services for Joan will begin at 1 pm at the church with Reverend Larry Williams, pastor of the church, officiating.

Joan will be laid to rest next to her husband in Franklin Cemetery.

With state-wide social distancing protocols in place, it is strongly recommended those who are attending the visitation and funeral service wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Joan’s honor to the Faith Baptist Church, 235 Horsecreek Road, Seneca, PA 16346, to the Franklin Public Library, 421 12th Street, Franklin, PA 16323, and/or to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

