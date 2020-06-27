Last PA County Will Move to Green on July 3

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Friday that Lebanon County is slated to move to the green phase of reopening on July 3, putting all 67 counties in green.

Twelve counties moved to green on Friday, June 26, joining 54 already in the least restrictive phase of reopening.

“We will soon have all of our counties in green,” Gov. Wolf said. “A milestone worth a cautious celebration of the hard work and collaborative spirit of Pennsylvanians. But we must remember that the restrictions that remain in the green phase will help us continue to enjoy the freedoms this phase allows for.”

GREEN PHASE RESTRICTIONS INCLUDE:

Work and Congregate Settings Restrictions

Continued Telework Strongly Encouraged

Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Updated Business and Building Safety Requirements

All Businesses Operating at 50% Occupancy in the Yellow Phase May Increase to 75% Occupancy

Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance

Congregate Care Restrictions in Place

Prison and Hospital Restrictions Determined by Individual Facilities

Schools Subject to CDC and Commonwealth Guidance

Social Restrictions

Large Gatherings of More Than 250 Prohibited

Masks Are Required in Businesses

Restaurants and Bars Open at 50% Occupancy

Personal Care Services (including hair salons and barbershops) Open at 50% Occupancy and by Appointment Only

Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities, and Personal Care Services (such as gyms and spas) Open at 50% Occupancy with Appointments Strongly Encouraged

All Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) Open at 50% Occupancy

Construction Activity May Return to Full Capacity with Continued Implementation of Protocols

The data dashboard of county cases and criteria for reopening consideration can be found here.

Gov. Wolf’s Process to Reopen Pennsylvania outlines remaining restrictions for counties in yellow or green. Effective today, there are 66 counties in green and one in yellow. Philadelphia County is in green beginning today based on the state’s metrics; however, local officials will maintain some additional restrictions until July 3.

As counties reopen, Pennsylvania continues to see a steady decline in cases, a positive indicator that its phased, measured reopening plan is working to balance public health with economic recovery.

The CDC’s analysis of proprietary state case data puts Pennsylvania among states with a 42-day steady decline in cases. Pennsylvania has maintained this distinction for three weeks to date.

Research indicates that mask-wearing is a vital strategy to help stop the spread of the virus, especially as we plan for a possible surge in the fall. Gov. Wolf continues to remind Pennsylvanians of the mask-wearing requirement and was joined yesterday by business owners endorsing this measure to protect customers, employees and communities.

The state continues to use risk-based metrics from Carnegie Mellon University and the Department of Health and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency data dashboard available here.

The state is increasing testing and contact-tracing efforts. The Department of Health received a total of 106,076 test results in the past seven days, an average of 15,154 a day. The 30-day average of test results received is more than 13,000.

There were 3,524 COVID-19 total cases added to investigations for the week of June 19 through 25. There are currently 521 contact tracers with the Department of Health.

