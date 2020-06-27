Man Caught With Sharpie-Altered Inspection Sticker Due in Court on Tuesday

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Parker man is facing a hearing on Tuesday for driving a vehicle with a fraudulent inspection sticker.

Court documents indicate 26-year-old Blayne Harrison McGuirk is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30.

He faces the following charges:

– Fraud Alter/Forge/Counterfeit Title Registration Insurance, Misdemeanor 1



– Operate Vehicle Without Valid Inspection, Summary

The charges stem from an incident in Knox Borough in February.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:44 p.m. on February 26, Chief Jason Bowen, of the Knox Borough Police Department, observed a 2005 Buick sedan traveling on South Main Street with an expired inspection sticker with a date of December 2019.

Chief Bowen initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and spoke with the driver, identified as Blayne McGuirk.

McGuirk reportedly stated he was aware the inspection sticker was expired, the complaint states.

A further review of the sticker found it was a fraudulent inspection sticker, with the month on the front of the sticker altered, and the back of the inspection sticker written over with a sharpie, according to the complaint.

The charges were filed against McGuirk through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on April 15.

