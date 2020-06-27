McMillen’s: From a Upholstery Business to a Full-Service Flooring Outlet

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – What began as a small upholstery business in Pat and Karen McMillen’s basement over 30 years ago has evolved into Clarion County’s well-known flooring outlet.

Pat began an upholstery business in his basement in 1988; it was then moved to a small shop that Pat built beside their home. As the business outgrew the shop, McMillen’s was moved to its current location at 11993 Route 66, in Limestone Township, Clarion, Pa.

Karen McMillen told exploreClarion.com, “We saw a direct connection between upholstery and flooring, so we expanded into carpet.”

Located about two miles south of Clarion, McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring takes great strides in keeping area floors covered with quality products and providing excellent service. As a full-service flooring outlet, they provide the community and businesses with traditional and contemporary floor coverings with anything from carpet and tile to real hardwood, waterproof vinyl plank, and more.

To meet the community’s needs, McMillen’s has continued to expand their business offering a large selection of ready-to-take-home flooring.

Karen said that with so many homeowners involved with Do-It-Yourself projects, customers can stop at their store, find what they want, and take it home with them. She added that the stockroom gives Pat ample room to store bulk products.

“Pat is conscientious about looking for good deals, so he can pass them on to the community,” Karen explained.

“If you buy in bulk, you get a better price, and that price break if great for those DIY projects.”

McMillen’s also has a team of in-house installers with decades of experience in all types of floor coverings, in addition to Pat and their son Jake who provide advice, as well as experienced installations.

One of the unique services the business provides is carpet binding. By making this available to their customers, McMillen’s does business between Clarion and Pittsburgh and beyond.

With the increase of people who like to shop in the evenings and on the weekends, McMillen’s website www.mcmillenscarpet.com makes it possible for customers to browse and shop for flooring online. One of the options allows customers to upload a photo of their room and try virtual samples of flooring in order to see how the space will look when completed.

Customers have the option of emailing McMillen’s or messaging them on Facebook if they have any questions to make the shopping experience seamless, according to Karen.

Besides providing a quality product and excellent service, the McMillens adds one more layer to their recognition by being a family-owned business.

Karen said that their son Jake is a great help in everything from sales to installation, and Pat’s mother is also on staff helping out wherever she can.

The McMillens noted that another prominent family member has contributed to the company’s success: their dog Skippy. Skippy – who can be described as the store’s mascot or even a great sales”man” – has been going to work with Pat for over 10 years and adds to the friendly atmosphere at the outlet.

For more information on McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring, visit their website or Facebook page.

