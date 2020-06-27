 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Pennsylvania State Police Welcome 99 New Troopers

Saturday, June 27, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

PSP Graduation June 2020HARRISBURG, Pa. – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced on Friday that 99 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth.

The men and women represent the 159th graduating cadet class.

In accordance with statewide measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public. Friends and family were afforded the opportunity to view the event via live streams on the Academy Facebook page, YouTube Live, and PAcast.

“The support of loved ones, even from afar, is crucial during the rigorous physical and mental training State Police cadets receive at the Academy, and it will remain vital throughout their careers as troopers,” said Colonel Evanchick. “Although proud parents, siblings, spouses, and others could not attend in person, we are grateful for everything they have done to help these men and women reach the important milestone we are marking today.”

Four cadets received special awards and recognition:

  • The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Nicholas A. Sully
  • The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Nicholas A. Sully
  • The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Nicholas A. Sully
  • The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Nicholas P. Gustaitis
  • The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Adam M. Romig
  • The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Joseph W. Yarzab

The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:

Troop A, Greensburg
Martin J. Mihelic
Jesse A. Niehenke
Jacob N. Shearer

Troop B, Uniontown
Gina M. Bonacci
Kyle D. Holmes
Justin M. Kempka
Kelsey M. Landberg
Brian J. Loughner
Brandon K. Rose
Charles L. Smetak
Tyler J. Strini
Joseph W. Yarzab

Troop B, Waynesburg
Brian W. Albert
Saad A. Jaber
Casey J. Rebosky

Troop C, Clarion
Leopold R. Cleveland IV
Stephen Galmarini
Brian R. Tanner

Troop C, Clearfield
Austin D. Woolcock

Troop C, Lewis Run
Alyssa M. Henry
Kyle M. Lyon

Troop C, Marienville
William G. Gerg Jr.
Joseph A. Highfield

Troop C, Punxsutawney
David P. Blazavich
Christopher R. Ramsden
Zachary P. Weinel

Troop C, Ridgeway
Thomas S. Renwick
Jeffrey T. Wilson

Troop E, Meadville
Adam D. Kirwin

Troop F, Coudersport
Matthew J. Baux
Nicklas D. Coulston
Jacklyn Y. Navarro
Adam N. Romig
Ronald M. Schall

Troop F, Emporium
Micheal D. Eller
Hunter M. Hall
Daniel Kopec

Troop F, Lamar
Brian A. Kitko

Troop F, Mansfield
Julio C. Sura
Darin M. Wheeler

Troop F, Montoursville
Matthew S. Chamberlain
Jacob E. Hook

Troop G, Bedford
Matthew M. Hample

Troop G, Huntingdon
Duane A. Mock Jr.
Zackary J. Weaver

Troop G, Lewistown
Julio C. Trejo Jr.
Jason P. Walizer

Troop G, McConnelsburg
Jacob D. Bowser
Derrick T. Cramer

Troop G, Rockview
Avery M. Lavella

Troop H, Carlisle
Noah D. Chapman
Matthew E. Gordon

Troop H, Gettysburg
Michael J. Gragg

Troop H, Harrisburg
Troy R. Chapman
Zackeraya E. Elmarzouky
Joshua A. Hoerner
Chad E. Lammer
Warren C. Reed
Kody A. Reichart
Alexander Whittington

Troop H, Lykens
Trevor W. Skripko
Brent Wolfe

Troop J, Avondale
Joseph S. DiWilliams
Christian R. Mcelhenney
Bradley C. Sherker

Troop J, Embreeville
Christian R. Sneed

Troop J, Lancaster
Aaron Llanso

Troop J, York
Casey W. Clement
Jeremy C. De La Cruz
Joshua M. Ravel
Kyle R. Schuetrum
Bryce A. Smith

Troop K, Media
Nicholas P. Gustaitis

Troop K, Philadelphia
Sean T. Fay

Troop L, Jonestown
Thomas S. Leganza
Nickolas S. Price

Troop M, Belfast
Jonathan E. Eberle
Kevin A. Kowalishen

Troop M, Bethlehem
Jeffrey T. Buchinski
Isaias Espinoza

Troop M, Fogelville
Cole T. Campbell
Harrison R. Kaye

Troop N, Fern Ridge
Milagros Holguin Ramos

Troop N, Hazleton
Patrick McDonald
Terry J. Tirko II
Kevin D. Wesolowski

Troop N, Stroudsburg
Paige M. Drawbaugh
Shawn T. Jones
Robert J. Nardelli
Robert L. Russell
Nicholas Sully
Blair C. Williams

Troop P, Towanda
Tyler A. Cawley
Niccolo P. Cruciani
Cody F. Delfino
Kyle T. Evans
Stephen J. Mascaro
Robert M. Scatena Jr.
Nick M. Walters

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit www.patrooper.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.