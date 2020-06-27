Pennsylvania State Police Welcome 99 New Troopers
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced on Friday that 99 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth.
The men and women represent the 159th graduating cadet class.
In accordance with statewide measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public. Friends and family were afforded the opportunity to view the event via live streams on the Academy Facebook page, YouTube Live, and PAcast.
“The support of loved ones, even from afar, is crucial during the rigorous physical and mental training State Police cadets receive at the Academy, and it will remain vital throughout their careers as troopers,” said Colonel Evanchick. “Although proud parents, siblings, spouses, and others could not attend in person, we are grateful for everything they have done to help these men and women reach the important milestone we are marking today.”
Four cadets received special awards and recognition:
- The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Nicholas A. Sully
- The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Nicholas A. Sully
- The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Nicholas A. Sully
- The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Nicholas P. Gustaitis
- The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Adam M. Romig
- The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Joseph W. Yarzab
The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:
Troop A, Greensburg
Martin J. Mihelic
Jesse A. Niehenke
Jacob N. Shearer
Troop B, Uniontown
Gina M. Bonacci
Kyle D. Holmes
Justin M. Kempka
Kelsey M. Landberg
Brian J. Loughner
Brandon K. Rose
Charles L. Smetak
Tyler J. Strini
Joseph W. Yarzab
Troop B, Waynesburg
Brian W. Albert
Saad A. Jaber
Casey J. Rebosky
Troop C, Clarion
Leopold R. Cleveland IV
Stephen Galmarini
Brian R. Tanner
Troop C, Clearfield
Austin D. Woolcock
Troop C, Lewis Run
Alyssa M. Henry
Kyle M. Lyon
Troop C, Marienville
William G. Gerg Jr.
Joseph A. Highfield
Troop C, Punxsutawney
David P. Blazavich
Christopher R. Ramsden
Zachary P. Weinel
Troop C, Ridgeway
Thomas S. Renwick
Jeffrey T. Wilson
Troop E, Meadville
Adam D. Kirwin
Troop F, Coudersport
Matthew J. Baux
Nicklas D. Coulston
Jacklyn Y. Navarro
Adam N. Romig
Ronald M. Schall
Troop F, Emporium
Micheal D. Eller
Hunter M. Hall
Daniel Kopec
Troop F, Lamar
Brian A. Kitko
Troop F, Mansfield
Julio C. Sura
Darin M. Wheeler
Troop F, Montoursville
Matthew S. Chamberlain
Jacob E. Hook
Troop G, Bedford
Matthew M. Hample
Troop G, Huntingdon
Duane A. Mock Jr.
Zackary J. Weaver
Troop G, Lewistown
Julio C. Trejo Jr.
Jason P. Walizer
Troop G, McConnelsburg
Jacob D. Bowser
Derrick T. Cramer
Troop G, Rockview
Avery M. Lavella
Troop H, Carlisle
Noah D. Chapman
Matthew E. Gordon
Troop H, Gettysburg
Michael J. Gragg
Troop H, Harrisburg
Troy R. Chapman
Zackeraya E. Elmarzouky
Joshua A. Hoerner
Chad E. Lammer
Warren C. Reed
Kody A. Reichart
Alexander Whittington
Troop H, Lykens
Trevor W. Skripko
Brent Wolfe
Troop J, Avondale
Joseph S. DiWilliams
Christian R. Mcelhenney
Bradley C. Sherker
Troop J, Embreeville
Christian R. Sneed
Troop J, Lancaster
Aaron Llanso
Troop J, York
Casey W. Clement
Jeremy C. De La Cruz
Joshua M. Ravel
Kyle R. Schuetrum
Bryce A. Smith
Troop K, Media
Nicholas P. Gustaitis
Troop K, Philadelphia
Sean T. Fay
Troop L, Jonestown
Thomas S. Leganza
Nickolas S. Price
Troop M, Belfast
Jonathan E. Eberle
Kevin A. Kowalishen
Troop M, Bethlehem
Jeffrey T. Buchinski
Isaias Espinoza
Troop M, Fogelville
Cole T. Campbell
Harrison R. Kaye
Troop N, Fern Ridge
Milagros Holguin Ramos
Troop N, Hazleton
Patrick McDonald
Terry J. Tirko II
Kevin D. Wesolowski
Troop N, Stroudsburg
Paige M. Drawbaugh
Shawn T. Jones
Robert J. Nardelli
Robert L. Russell
Nicholas Sully
Blair C. Williams
Troop P, Towanda
Tyler A. Cawley
Niccolo P. Cruciani
Cody F. Delfino
Kyle T. Evans
Stephen J. Mascaro
Robert M. Scatena Jr.
Nick M. Walters
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit www.patrooper.com.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.