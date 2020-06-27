Pennsylvania State Police Welcome 99 New Troopers

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced on Friday that 99 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth.

The men and women represent the 159th graduating cadet class.

In accordance with statewide measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public. Friends and family were afforded the opportunity to view the event via live streams on the Academy Facebook page, YouTube Live, and PAcast.

“The support of loved ones, even from afar, is crucial during the rigorous physical and mental training State Police cadets receive at the Academy, and it will remain vital throughout their careers as troopers,” said Colonel Evanchick. “Although proud parents, siblings, spouses, and others could not attend in person, we are grateful for everything they have done to help these men and women reach the important milestone we are marking today.”

Four cadets received special awards and recognition:

The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Nicholas A. Sully

The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Nicholas A. Sully

The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Nicholas A. Sully

The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Nicholas P. Gustaitis

The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Adam M. Romig

The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Joseph W. Yarzab

The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:

Troop A, Greensburg

Martin J. Mihelic

Jesse A. Niehenke

Jacob N. Shearer

Troop B, Uniontown

Gina M. Bonacci

Kyle D. Holmes

Justin M. Kempka

Kelsey M. Landberg

Brian J. Loughner

Brandon K. Rose

Charles L. Smetak

Tyler J. Strini

Joseph W. Yarzab

Troop B, Waynesburg

Brian W. Albert

Saad A. Jaber

Casey J. Rebosky

Troop C, Clarion

Leopold R. Cleveland IV

Stephen Galmarini

Brian R. Tanner

Troop C, Clearfield

Austin D. Woolcock

Troop C, Lewis Run

Alyssa M. Henry

Kyle M. Lyon

Troop C, Marienville

William G. Gerg Jr.

Joseph A. Highfield

Troop C, Punxsutawney

David P. Blazavich

Christopher R. Ramsden

Zachary P. Weinel

Troop C, Ridgeway

Thomas S. Renwick

Jeffrey T. Wilson

Troop E, Meadville

Adam D. Kirwin

Troop F, Coudersport

Matthew J. Baux

Nicklas D. Coulston

Jacklyn Y. Navarro

Adam N. Romig

Ronald M. Schall

Troop F, Emporium

Micheal D. Eller

Hunter M. Hall

Daniel Kopec

Troop F, Lamar

Brian A. Kitko

Troop F, Mansfield

Julio C. Sura

Darin M. Wheeler

Troop F, Montoursville

Matthew S. Chamberlain

Jacob E. Hook

Troop G, Bedford

Matthew M. Hample

Troop G, Huntingdon

Duane A. Mock Jr.

Zackary J. Weaver

Troop G, Lewistown

Julio C. Trejo Jr.

Jason P. Walizer

Troop G, McConnelsburg

Jacob D. Bowser

Derrick T. Cramer

Troop G, Rockview

Avery M. Lavella

Troop H, Carlisle

Noah D. Chapman

Matthew E. Gordon

Troop H, Gettysburg

Michael J. Gragg

Troop H, Harrisburg

Troy R. Chapman

Zackeraya E. Elmarzouky

Joshua A. Hoerner

Chad E. Lammer

Warren C. Reed

Kody A. Reichart

Alexander Whittington

Troop H, Lykens

Trevor W. Skripko

Brent Wolfe

Troop J, Avondale

Joseph S. DiWilliams

Christian R. Mcelhenney

Bradley C. Sherker

Troop J, Embreeville

Christian R. Sneed

Troop J, Lancaster

Aaron Llanso

Troop J, York

Casey W. Clement

Jeremy C. De La Cruz

Joshua M. Ravel

Kyle R. Schuetrum

Bryce A. Smith

Troop K, Media

Nicholas P. Gustaitis

Troop K, Philadelphia

Sean T. Fay

Troop L, Jonestown

Thomas S. Leganza

Nickolas S. Price

Troop M, Belfast

Jonathan E. Eberle

Kevin A. Kowalishen

Troop M, Bethlehem

Jeffrey T. Buchinski

Isaias Espinoza

Troop M, Fogelville

Cole T. Campbell

Harrison R. Kaye

Troop N, Fern Ridge

Milagros Holguin Ramos

Troop N, Hazleton

Patrick McDonald

Terry J. Tirko II

Kevin D. Wesolowski

Troop N, Stroudsburg

Paige M. Drawbaugh

Shawn T. Jones

Robert J. Nardelli

Robert L. Russell

Nicholas Sully

Blair C. Williams

Troop P, Towanda

Tyler A. Cawley

Niccolo P. Cruciani

Cody F. Delfino

Kyle T. Evans

Stephen J. Mascaro

Robert M. Scatena Jr.

Nick M. Walters

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit www.patrooper.com.

