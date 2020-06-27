Senior Spotlight: Abigale Dooyema
With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Abigale Dooyema.
Name: Abigale Dooyema
Name of school: Union
Hometown: Sligo
Tell us about yourself: I will be going into the field of cosmetology. I have attended the Clarion County Career Center for 3 years. I am involved in football and competitive cheerleading, Upward Bound, and Art Club and Union.
School activities and sports: Football and Competitive cheerleading, Upward Bound, and Art Club
Awards: Principal’s List 3rd quarter – 2020
Favorite teacher: Mrs. Ballas
Favorite subject: Art
Favorite memories from school: Friday night football games at home
Future plans: Cosmetology
Advice for future students: Do your homework and pass.
Favorite bands: Anything Country
Favorite movies: The Hunger Game series
Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Luke Combs
What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Everything
Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, cereal is cereal
Toilet paper, over or under? Over
Thank you’s: My mom, dad, and grandparents
ABOUT SENIOR SPOTLIGHT
Each student who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on exploreClarion.com. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.
Students must be from a school within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango Counties to be included.
Students who would like to be featured can sign up here.
Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.
The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:
