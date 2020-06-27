Senior Spotlight: Abigale Dooyema

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Abigale Dooyema.

Name: Abigale Dooyema

Name of school: Union

Hometown: Sligo



Kevin and Tricia Crawford

Tell us about yourself: I will be going into the field of cosmetology. I have attended the Clarion County Career Center for 3 years. I am involved in football and competitive cheerleading, Upward Bound, and Art Club and Union.

School activities and sports: Football and Competitive cheerleading, Upward Bound, and Art Club

Awards: Principal’s List 3rd quarter – 2020

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Ballas

Favorite subject: Art

Favorite memories from school: Friday night football games at home

Future plans: Cosmetology

Advice for future students: Do your homework and pass.

Favorite bands: Anything Country

Favorite movies: The Hunger Game series

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Luke Combs

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Everything

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? No, cereal is cereal

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: My mom, dad, and grandparents

ABOUT SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Each student who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on exploreClarion.com. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Students must be from a school within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango Counties to be included.

Students who would like to be featured can sign up here.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.