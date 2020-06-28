A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Independence Day – Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

