All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: James Eaker
James Eaker served our country in the United States Air Force.
Name: James Stewart Eaker
Born: February 12, 1936
Died: April 14, 2020
Hometown: Corsica, PA
Branch: United States Air Force
James Eaker was a 1954 graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
He retired as a Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force in 1977.
Following a private funeral service at Goble Funeral Home, James was laid to rest in the Cedarview Memorial Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
