Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Splendid Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream

Strawberries, pound cake, and marshmallow creme are the key ingredients that make this ice cream dessert scrumptious!

Splendid Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream

Ingredients

1-pint strawberry ice cream, softened



1/2 cup sliced fresh strawberries1/4 cup marshmallow creme2 slices frozen pound cake (3/4 inch thick), cubed

Directions

~In a bowl, combine the ice cream, strawberries, and marshmallow creme until blended. Very gently fold in cake cubes.

~Serve immediately.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.