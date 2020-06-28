Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Splendid Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream
Sunday, June 28, 2020 @ 12:06 AM
Strawberries, pound cake, and marshmallow creme are the key ingredients that make this ice cream dessert scrumptious!
Splendid Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream
Ingredients
1-pint strawberry ice cream, softened
1/2 cup sliced fresh strawberries
1/4 cup marshmallow creme
2 slices frozen pound cake (3/4 inch thick), cubed
Directions
~In a bowl, combine the ice cream, strawberries, and marshmallow creme until blended. Very gently fold in cake cubes.
~Serve immediately.
