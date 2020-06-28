Crystal Ann Fitzgerald left us peacefully and pain free, Saturday morning, June 27, 2020, surrounded by loved ones, at home, following a lengthy illness.

Crystal loved her family and extended family dearly. She always tried her best to remember everyone’s birthday, anniversary, and other special moments to be celebrated, whether she sent a card, a handwritten letter, or made a phone call.

She drove school bus for 27 years, worked at Polk Center for 10 years, and was a dedicated 4H leader for many years. She was a foster mother to 18 children over the years. Crystal enjoyed going to and working auctions and flea markets with her husband, Joe. She loved playing cards with her kids and grandkids, and she looked forward to volunteering at The Utica Volunteer Fire Department dinners, and attending raffles.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Virginia “Ginny” (Keas) Zinz; an infant sister, Donna Faye; her father-in-law and mother-in law, James and Helen (Snyder) Fitzgerald; sisters-in-law, Joyce Morrow, and Magdalena (Wagler) Fitzgerald; and by her brother-in-law, Robert Smith.

She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 45 years, Joseph E. Fitzgerald; her sons, Joseph E. Fitzgerald, Jr. and wife, Tina of Union City; Jason J. Fitzgerald and his wife, Stefanie of Utica; Dan Urey of Mercer; and daughter, Shena K. Fitzgerald of Farrell. Her grandchildren: Travis Taylor and wife, Athena; Brandon Fitzgerald and fiancé, Shaylee; Michael Fitzgerald (U.S. Army, active); Lyndsay Fitzgerald and fiancé, James; Emalee Fitzgerald; Xavion Moore; Sara Fitzgerald; Eric Major, Jr. and Serenity Major; and by her great-grandchildren: Chandler and Peyton Fitzgerald.

Also surviving are her brothers, Albert Zinz, Jr. and his companion, Carol of McKean and Terry Zinz and his wife, Linda of Cooperstown; as well as Crystal’s longtime best friend and confidant, Mary Maul of Cooperstown.

Crystal requested there be no services or dinners for her. She stated that “if you could not come to see her while she was still with us there is no reason to come to see her when she is gone.” The family will be having a private ceremony for immediate family at their convenience.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent in her name to either: The Utica Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Service, The Reynolds United Methodist Church in Utica, or to The V.N.A. of Venango County Foundation (Hospice Program).

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

