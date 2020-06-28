 

Deer Creek Winery to Host Sunday Afternoon Entertainment With Bad Hat Daddy O’s

Sunday, June 28, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Bad Hat DaddySHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting live entertainment on Sunday afternoon.

Bad Hat Daddy O’s will be performing rock tunes and Americana style music from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Deer Creek Winery Owner Rhonda Brooks said the patio is open and indoor seating with social distancing will be available.

Enjoy a glass of Deer Creek wine or a beer from North Country Brewery, Straub, Yuengling, or Trails to Ales while listening to a local favorite!

A cafe menu will be offered, including specials of the day.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of the winery’s free limited wine tasting.

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here.


