DOH: 505 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 85,496, Two New Cases Reported in Clarion County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 28, that there are 505 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 85,496.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Two new cases have been confirmed in Clarion County bringing the total to 35.

There are 6,606 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 3 new deaths. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

“As nearly the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

Mask wearing is required in all businesses in all phases of reopening. Consistent mask wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 657,486 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,677 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,212 cases among employees, for a total of 20,889 at 687 distinct facilities in 51 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,528 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,484 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

