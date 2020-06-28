 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Featured Local Job: Packer and Driver Assistant

Sunday, June 28, 2020 @ 08:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is looking to fill a Packer and Driver Assistant positions.

Packer
Facility provides a clean & safe work environment
Oil City 35 hours per week $9/hr

Temp to perm 45 days
Must be able to stand for 7 hour shift
Must be able to lift up to 25 lbs
Must be detail oriented
Call: 437-2148 or send resume to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

2nd shift Packaging/Production – Grove City
$10/hr (wage increases and incentive bonuses)
Must be reliable, able to stand for 8 hours shift
Use of upper body strength for packing product
814-437-2148 tiffany@allseasonstemps.com

1st shift Driver Asst. – Grove City
$8.50/hr (temp to perm) 6am start
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday
Assist with warehouse duties
Assist with loading and unloading truck
Assist with deliveries
814-437-2148 tiffany@allseasonstemps.com


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.