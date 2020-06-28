Featured Local Job: Packer and Driver Assistant
All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is looking to fill a Packer and Driver Assistant positions.
Packer
Facility provides a clean & safe work environment
Oil City 35 hours per week $9/hr
Temp to perm 45 days
Must be able to stand for 7 hour shift
Must be able to lift up to 25 lbs
Must be detail oriented
Call: 437-2148 or send resume to tiffany@allseasonstemps.com
2nd shift Packaging/Production – Grove City
$10/hr (wage increases and incentive bonuses)
Must be reliable, able to stand for 8 hours shift
Use of upper body strength for packing product
814-437-2148 tiffany@allseasonstemps.com
1st shift Driver Asst. – Grove City
$8.50/hr (temp to perm) 6am start
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday
Assist with warehouse duties
Assist with loading and unloading truck
Assist with deliveries
814-437-2148 tiffany@allseasonstemps.com
