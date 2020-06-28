Fourth of July on the Allegheny National Forest

WARREN, Pa. — The Allegheny National Forest wants all of their visitors and surrounding communities to have a safe and happy Independence Day this Fourth of July.

Please remember the following rules while recreating on the Allegheny National Forest:

All fireworks, on the Allegheny National Forest, are prohibited at developed rec sites and in caves.

Camping is prohibited within 1500 feet of the following areas: the Allegheny Reservoir shoreline, Longhouse Drive, and portions of State Routes 59, 321, and 346.

When traveling to and from your campsite, ensure your chains are properly connected with any type of trailer. Dragging chains can easily spark wildfires.

If a parking area for a trailhead or recreation site is full, don’t park on the side of the road and never park in tall, dry grass. The heat from your car can start a wildfire.

Make sure your campfire is cold to the touch before leaving it: To completely extinguish your campfire, drown the fire with water, stir with your shovel, drown again, and feel for any heat using the back of your hand. Continue this process until no heat remains. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave. It’s as easy as Drown, Stir, Drown, Feel.



To learn more about fire and recreation safety visit www.BeOutdoorSafe.org.

For camping and lodging reservations visit www.recreation.gov/camping/gateways/1088.

For questions about any other recreation areas call 814-723-5150 or visit www.fs.usda.gov/allegheny.

