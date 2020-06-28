Margaret A. “Peg” Billingsley went to make music for her Lord on Saturday morning June 27, 2020.

She was born January 23, 1938 in Franklin, the daughter of the late George and Gertrude Porter.

At a very early age, Peg was given piano lessons by the Catholic Sisters. The high school choir and the broadcasts used her talent continually. In 1955, she continued her musical studies at Indiana State Teachers College, later transferring to Penn State. Afterwards, she started working at Polk Center where she organized a residences band called “The Polkettes”. Peg also had a music studio in her home in Oil City where she gave private lessons and a yearly concert.

She moved to upstate New York with her family where she lived for many years. Years later, Peg became one of the first women general managers of a hotel for Sheraton in Florida. She later worked for the Miter Corporation in Washington DC and then she worked for the Tribune in New York.

Peg spent much of her life serving area churches as organist, most recently playing for the First United Methodist Church of Franklin. One of her greatest joys was playing the piano for The Joyful Noise Quartet with Rick Loeffert, Ron Palmer, Jim Greenfield, and Dave Sheatz.

Another one of Margaret’s other love was Christmas. Before her health failed, she decorated her home to great extent using many animated figurines, and she would welcome others in to enjoy her Christmas wonderland.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Robert Billingsley; her sons, Christopher (Joanie) Welton and Patrick Welton; her son-in-law, Jim Neumann; her daughter, Nicole (Craig) Tripp; plus her three step-children, Robert (Tonya) Billingsley, Kevin (Jen) Billingsley, and Lisa (Bill) Lepping.

She is loved by her many grandchildren: Chris (Ilana) Welton, Tim (Orli) Welton, Maggie (Myk) Pagan, Alicia (Ricky) Brown, Ryan (Hannah) Welton, Colin Welton, Brady Tripp, Abbie Tripp, Carter, and Sophie; and her step- grandchildren: Nick Billingsley, Leah Billingsley, Megan Billingsley, Kaitlin Billingsley, Austin Billingsley, and Alexander Lepping. She was also cherished by her great-grandchildren: Scott, Madeline, Hannah, Shayne, Brendon, Paisley, Greysen, Joshua, Jayden, Karlee, and Oliver.

And let’s not forget her much loved grand kitties, Nicholas (Nikki) and Miller (Nugger).

In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased in death by her son, Scott Welton, her daughter, Robin Neumann, and by her granddaughter, Nancy Parker Neumann.

Family and friends will be received Wednesday 10-11:30 AM in The First United Methodist Church of Franklin, 1100 Liberty Street; where funeral services will be conducted Wednesday at 11:30 AM.

Interment will be in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to The First United Methodist Church of Franklin.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

