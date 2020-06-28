Local Man Accused of Stealing Gun from Woman’s Bedroom

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal charges for allegedly stealing a handgun from a woman’s residence.

Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department on Thursday, June 25, filed criminal charges against 26-year-old Samuel Scott Gervasoni II.

According to a criminal complaint, a known victim reported to Oil City Police that Samuel Gervasoni entered her residence on Wyllis Street on Wednesday, June 24, and removed a black Ruger LCP 9mm from her bedroom. The victim explained that she knew Gervasoni took the gun because he admitted taking it in a text message conversation with her. Gervasoni had previously stayed at her residence, and he went back on June 24 to retrieve some of his belongings and took her gun from her nightstand while he was there.

The victim also provided Oil City Police with copies of the messages from Gervasoni in which he admitted to taking the gun and paying to have it transferred to his name.

Police obtained a criminal history for Gervasoni and found that he had been previously convicted of a felony on January 10, 2017, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, on the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2

– Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 2

He remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on August 12, in Venango County Central Court with Judge Fish presiding.

