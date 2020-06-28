 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Say What?!: Trip to the Store for Hot Dogs Leads Man to $100,000 Lottery Jackpot

Sunday, June 28, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

hotdog lotteryROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A Virginia man who made a trip to the store to buy some hot dogs brought home more than dinner when he won a $100,000.00 lottery jackpot.

Girard Forry, of Rocky Mount, told Virginia Lottery officials he went to the Ravens Country Store in Rocky Mount to buy some hot dogs and while shopping he decided to buy a ticket for the June 8 Cash 5 drawing.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

