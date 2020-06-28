Senior Spotlight: Keystone’s Newbill Offers Insight for Future Students

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Brianna Newbill.

Name: Brianna Newbill

Name of school: Keystone

Hometown: Lamartine



Renae and Thomas Newbill

Tell us about yourself: I have a passion for art. I also enjoy music and creative writing. School wasn’t really a strong suit for me, but I pushed myself through it.

School activities and sports: In elementary school I did all kinds of sports and activities like flag football, Gymnastics, Basketball, Cheer camps, Band, and Choir. In high school I participated in Cheer only in 7th. I have been in Choir 7-12 except for my freshman year. I have also participated in some clubs such as The Mindfulness Club and Drama.

Awards: That I can remember of I received an AP world history excellence award my junior year.

Favorite teacher: I have so many though. Mrs. Heller, Mr. Vaughn, Mr. Warner, Ms. Rutkowski, Mr. Carrow, Mr. Kifer, and Mr. Everett.

Favorite subject: Art & Creative Writing

Favorite memories from school: I don’t really have one.

Future plans: I did plan on going to college, but plans have changed since then. So at the moment I want to focus on getting a job and my license.

Advice for future students: Keep pushing.

Favorite bands: I don’t really have a favorite band just a favorite artist.

Favorite movies: I have no idea.

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? My favorite celebrity is Billie Eilish.

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Asian bar

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? Cereal is cereal or else it would be called soup.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: Friends, Family, and Teachers

Anything else you’d like to add: I’m just glad I made it!

