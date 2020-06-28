Wanda W. Hendershot, 75, of Millersburg, died June 22, 2020, at home.

She was born on April 13, 1945 in Oil City, PA the daughter of the late Herman J. and Gladys (Sharrar) Walter.

Wanda was the wife of the late Charles J. Hendershot.

She spent two years at Penn State University Park, and two years at the Franklin School of Science and Art, Phila. She retired as the Nursing Home Administrator of the Kepler Home, Elizabethville. She was a former member of the local ABWA. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, and going on bus trips.

Wanda was a member of the Valley’s E.C. Church, Halifax. She was also a member of the Halifax Garden Club.

She is survived by her brother John “Jim” Walter and his wife Dawn of Millersburg, nieces Shannon Bechtel of Newport, Tamara Malakin and her husband Sean of New Cumberland, Amy Romberger and her husband Nick of Millersburg, nephews Dennis Kent and his wife Suzi of Newport, Patrick Walter of Halifax, and Andrew Walter and his wife Megan of Halifax, and numerous great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister Joan Kent formerly of Newport.

The family will receive friends on Monday, 29th of June, 2020 at Valley’s E.C.C. (Halifax) from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 am with burial to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Elizabethville. The church reminds those who would attend that masks are required and social distancing measures will be followed.

The family requests that memorial donations may be made to Valley’s ECC, 3682 Peters Mountain Rd, Halifax, PA 17032.

Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg is handling the arrangements. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com.

