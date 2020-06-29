A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind.

Tonight – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 58. Calm wind.

Tuesday – Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light north wind.

Tuesday Night – Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night – Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Friday – Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night – Patchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Independence Day – Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night – Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday – Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

