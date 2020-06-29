Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Lemon Meltaway Cookies

Try these tasty cookies inspired by Agnes Bauer!

Ingredients

Cookies:

1 1/4 cup flour



1/2 cup cornstarch1/3 cup powdered sugar3/4 cup butter, softened1 tsp. grated lemon peel1 tpsp. lemon juince

Frosting:

3/4 cup powdered sugar

1/4 cup softened butter

1 tsp. grated lemon peel

1 tsp. lemon juice

Directions

-In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, cornstarch, powdered sugar, butter, lemon peel, and lemon juice.

-Beat on low speed, scraping bowl often, until well mixed (2 to 3 minutes).

-Divide dough in hald. Shape each half into 8×1 inch rolls.

-With a sharp knife, cut each half into 1/4 inch slices.

-Place 2 inches apart on cookie sheet.

-Bake 8 to 12 minutes or until set (cookies will not brown).

-Cool completely.

-In a small mixing bowl, combine all frosting ingredients. Beat at medium speed until fluffy (1 to 2 minutes).

-Frost cooled cookies and enjoy!

