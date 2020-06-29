 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Agnes Bauer’s Lemon Meltaway Cookies

Monday, June 29, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Try these tasty cookies inspired by Agnes Bauer!

Ingredients

Cookies:
1 1/4 cup flour

1/2 cup cornstarch
1/3 cup powdered sugar
3/4 cup butter, softened
1 tsp. grated lemon peel
1 tpsp. lemon juince

Frosting:
3/4 cup powdered sugar
1/4 cup softened butter
1 tsp. grated lemon peel
1 tsp. lemon juice

Directions

-In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, cornstarch, powdered sugar, butter, lemon peel, and lemon juice.
-Beat on low speed, scraping bowl often, until well mixed (2 to 3 minutes).
-Divide dough in hald. Shape each half into 8×1 inch rolls.
-With a sharp knife, cut each half into 1/4 inch slices.
-Place 2 inches apart on cookie sheet.
-Bake 8 to 12 minutes or until set (cookies will not brown).
-Cool completely.
-In a small mixing bowl, combine all frosting ingredients. Beat at medium speed until fluffy (1 to 2 minutes).
-Frost cooled cookies and enjoy!


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.