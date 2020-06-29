Clarion Free Library Gearing Up for Limited Reopening

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – After months of being closed due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Clarion Free Library is gearing up for a limited reopening.

The library plans to reopen during the first full week of July for limited access to library services and supplies.

“Our main goal is to be able to let people in to use the computers,” director Ian Snyder told exploreClarion.com.

Although the reopening will allow patrons to come inside the library to the front desk to pick up books or ask questions, allowing the use of the computers remains the biggest focus, according to Snyder.

“A lot of people don’t have access to the internet anywhere else, and with job loss and the census, they need access, and we’re hoping to fill that need. A large majority of the calls we’ve been receiving have been about getting access to the internet, and we want to get back to offering that as quickly as possible,” Snyder said.

In preparation for the opening, the staff has been cleaning consistently, and all returned materials are now quarantined for three days before being placed back in the general collection.

“We’re making sure there’s as little chance for contamination as possible,” he noted.

The library has been closed to patrons since mid-March when Governor Wolf announced the closure of all schools in Pennsylvania due to the pandemic. It did remain open to limited staff, primarily for them to help patrons by phone as much as possible.

“We did a lot of helping people sign up for online access to Overdrive.”

As the restrictions have been slowly lifted, however, the library has been ramping up services available. On June 15, curbside pick-up was added.

Interested patrons can check the library’s online catalog and make a selection, then call the library to reserve the book and schedule a time for pick-up. They also have special “bundles” of picture books available for children, selected by theme, which can also be picked up.

The library has continued to use their social media, particularly Facebook, to reach out to patrons, offering suggestions for activities, as well as video book selections for children.

“With homeschooling and all of the kids at home, people have been looking for things to continue education and keep kids occupied, especially for younger kids, and I think we’ve done a good job of providing that,” Snyder noted.

The library is offering summer reading packets for kids. Sign-ups are available online, and parents can then pick up the packets with activities for the week.

Updates on the limited reopening and other library information are available online at clarionfreelibrary.org and on the library’s Facebook page.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.