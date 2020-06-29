Featured Local Job: Bartender Needed in Fryburg

The Washington House is seeking an individual who can bartend, cook, and waitress.

The position is for one to two days a week and the applicant may also act as a fill-in as needed.

The applicant must be able to work weekends and holidays!

Please stop by the Washington House located along State Route 208 in Fryburg and fill out an application.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.