Joan “Rusty” M. Pokay, 86, of Oil City, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020 at Oakwood Heights.

Born October 17, 1933, she was the daughter to the late James H. and Gertrude Snyder Settlemire.

Rusty loved her family and friends and was known as the storyteller and jokester of her family, always teasing everyone. She had many friends at the YMCA. She was also known for her “Gold Bricks,” which was her famous, delicious banana bread that was named by her nephews.

On June 30, 1967, she married Richard “Rich” Pokay. They celebrated 32 years of marriage before his death in 1999.

Surviving are two children, a daughter, Debbie Aaron and husband Randy of MA, and a son, Brent Pokay of SC; three grandchildren, Jennifer, Cindy, and Danny; and three great grandchildren, Alexa, Alena Rose, and Christopher.

Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Tom Lehnortt, Cathy Silvis, Michael Settlemire, Kimberly Schettler, and a special nephew, James Settlemire, who was Rusty’s caregiver for the last two years.

In addition to her parents, and husband, Rich, she was preceded in death by a brother James and his wife Shirley, an infant brother Raymond, a sister Jane and her husband Fred, a niece Marie Say, and nephews Larry and Dave Lehnortt.

A special thank you to Oakwood Heights staff for their wonderful care they gave Rusty.

Viewing will be held Tuesday from 10 am to 11 am at Morrison Funeral Home, with a funeral service following at 11 am, with the Rev. Bryon Myers officiating.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

Memorials if desired may be made to Oakwood Heights or to the Oil City YMCA.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

