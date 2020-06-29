Linda Lee Leshock, 71, of Mayport, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Born on May 5, 1949 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late, James J. and Betty Jane (McGarrity) Thomas.

Linda was an active member of the Cornerstone Church of God in Fairmount City where she served on the board. She worked as an LPN for VNA, Clarion Hospital, and Jefferson Manor. She also worked as chief clerk for the Clarion County Courthouse. She enjoyed collecting Hawthorn and New Bethlehem crocks, going to auctions, and cooking big holiday meals for her family. She enjoyed being with her family, friends, and her church family.

She was married on July 26, 1969 to Ronald L. Leshock and they celebrated almost 51 years together. Linda is also survived by a son, Cary Leshock and his wife, Mona of Limestone, two grandchildren, Jacob Smith and his wife, Alee of Virginia and Emily Smith of North Carolina, a great-granddaughter, Molly Marie Smith, and a brother, Steve Thomas and his wife, Diana of Ringgold.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 11 am to 2 pm at the Cornerstone Church of God in Fairmount City. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm at the church with Pastor David Nagele III officiating. Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery, Clarion County.

The arrangements are under the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Online condolences may be sent to Linda’s family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

