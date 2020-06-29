Local Woman Injured in Vehicle Vs. Deer Crash on Route 66

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Marienville woman was injured in a crash on State Route 66 on Thursday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the collision occurred around 10:27 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, on Route 66 just west of Kahle Drive in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 46-year-old Jessica L. Bauer, of Marienville, was traveling north on Route 66 in a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox when a deer entered the roadway. The vehicle struck the deer with the front portion.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported Bauer to Penn Highlands DuBois for injuries of unknown severity.

She was using a seat belt.

