Man Charged in Ashland Township Theft to Be Sentenced on Wednesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man charged in a theft that occurred last year in Ashland Township is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Court documents indicate President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton will sentence 29-year-old Dusty James Howe, of Parker, at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, on the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Intentional Possession of Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor



– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

Howe pleaded guilty to the above charges on June 3.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges have been dismissed:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

Howe is currently free on a $10,000.00 surety bond posted by a professional bondsman.

The charges stem from an investigation into an incident that occurred in Ashland Township, Clarion County, in July of 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:40 p.m. on July 23, Trooper Allison, of the Clarion-based State Police, made contact with Dusty James Howe on Grace Church Road in Ashland Township, Clarion County.

Howe was walking on the roadway while intoxicated and also smelled of alcohol, the complaint states.

Trooper Allison then took Howe into custody for public drunkenness as he was a safety hazard to himself and the public, according to the complaint.

A search of Howe was then conducted and a Crown Royal bag with stolen coins and a known victim’s medication was located in Howe’s pants pocket, the complaint indicates.

Howe was then transported to the Clarion-based State Police barracks where he was given his Miranda Warnings.

Howe stated he was at the known victim’s residence and related that the victim allegedly owed him $120.00. He went on to state that he left the residence on foot, but then went back a short time later, entered the residence again, and took the coins and pills belonging to the victim, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes that Howe stated “an old guy let him in,” but the victim related that nobody was home when Howe entered the residence. The victim also stated that Howe did not have permission to enter the residence and take the coins or pills.

According to the complaint, Howe also stated he had been drinking and consumed some Percocet pills prior to making contact with Trooper Allison.

Howe was arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on September 19 in Magisterial District Judge Amy Long Turk’s office.

