Man Loses Control of Vehicle, Slams into Embankment Along I-80 in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man struck an embankment along Interstate 80 after losing control of his vehicle on the wet roadway last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on June 22, on I-80 westbound, near mile marker 64, in Clarion Township.

Police say 26-year-old Michael F. Pompa, of Pittsburgh, was traveling west in a 2015 Subaru Forester when he lost control of the vehicle on the wet road and/or standing water. The vehicle swerved in and out of both lanes before leaving the roadway and hitting an embankment on the right side of the road.

Pompa was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Leadbetter Towing.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

Pompa was cited for a traffic violation.

