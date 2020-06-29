 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Man Loses Control of Vehicle, Slams into Embankment Along I-80 in Clarion Township

Monday, June 29, 2020 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-newCLARION TWP, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man struck an embankment along Interstate 80 after losing control of his vehicle on the wet roadway last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on June 22, on I-80 westbound, near mile marker 64, in Clarion Township.

Police say 26-year-old Michael F. Pompa, of Pittsburgh, was traveling west in a 2015 Subaru Forester when he lost control of the vehicle on the wet road and/or standing water. The vehicle swerved in and out of both lanes before leaving the roadway and hitting an embankment on the right side of the road.

Pompa was using a seat belt and was not injured.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by Leadbetter Towing.

Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

Pompa was cited for a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.