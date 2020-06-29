“Kathy” Thelma Myers, 70 years old, of Sligo, went home to be with the lord on her birthday, Saturday, June 27, 2020, while at home surrounded by her loving family after a long hard fight against breast cancer.

Kathy was born on June 27, 1950 to Samuel Edward and Almeda Elaine Rex Wensel, who both preceded her in death.

She loved to be outside with her family. Kathy and her loving husband of 40 years, John Myers, always had multiple gardens to tend to. She loved to give all the produce that her and her husband grew to anyone she thought might need it.

Kathy is described by everyone who knew her as the most loving and caring person and mother they knew. She was the type of mother who would have given everything she owned to see her kids happy and smiling. She was especially fond of taking her grandson, Alex Myers, in her jeep to do anything he wanted. Kathy enjoyed going hunting and fishing. She also really enjoyed raising various livestock over the years, such as cows, pigs, ducks, chickens, that appeared and then never left, rabbits, and many more.

There was nothing Kathy loved more than spending time with her family. Along with her loving husband, John, Kathy is survived by her three children, who thought the world of her; Samuel Myers and his fiancé, Brittany of Sligo, Michael Myers and his wife, Jessica of Kittanning, and Ted Wensel of Emlenton; eight grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother: Samuel Wensel of Michigan; her sister: Doris Thompson of New Bethlehem; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Kathy was preceded in death by her sister: Susan Greenawalt.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg is handling the arrangements.

Kathy’s wishes were to have no viewing, only to pass on her wisdom, memory, and love for others.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials or donations can be made in Kathy’s name to Charitable Deeds, 260 High Point Road, Knox PA 16232.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

