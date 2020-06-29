 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, Statewide Total Approaches 86,000

Monday, June 29, 2020 @ 12:06 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 29, that there are 492 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 85,988.

There are 6,614 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 8 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 666,901 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 26, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/29/20 – 492
6/28/20 – 505
6/27/20 – 621
6/26/20 – 600
6/25/20 – 579
6/24/20 – 495
6/23/20 – 510
6/22/20 – 456

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 72 1 73 6
Butler 284 18 302 13
Clarion 33 1 34 2
Clearfield 72 0 72 0
Crawford 51 2 53 0
Elk 12 1 13 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 101 3 104 6
Jefferson 21 0 21 1
McKean 15 0 15 1
Mercer 130 6 136 6
Venango 17 1 18 0
Warren 5 0 5 0

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Pa. Dept. of Health no longer updates the list of cases per county on Saturdays and Sundays. The previous total for each county is based on the report from Friday, June 26.

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 332 4989
Allegheny 2651 53567
Armstrong 73 2024
Beaver 651 6089
Bedford 81 1459
Berks 4521 19082
Blair 72 5521
Bradford 56 3378
Bucks 5729 35497
Butler 302 6499
Cambria 78 7490
Cameron 3 259
Carbon 278 4153
Centre 201 4149
Chester 3677 25819
Clarion 34 942
Clearfield 72 2243
Clinton 77 1332
Columbia 400 3009
Crawford 53 2361
Cumberland 847 11000
Dauphin 1971 17327
Delaware 7170 35794
Elk 13 910
Erie 595 11189
Fayette 112 4824
Forest 7 232
Franklin 915 8306
Fulton 18 467
Greene 39 1229
Huntingdon 251 1570
Indiana 104 2908
Jefferson 21 995
Juniata 111 816
Lackawanna 1694 11164
Lancaster 4414 29125
Lawrence 101 2580
Lebanon 1331 8295
Lehigh 4220 23695
Luzerne 2906 19056
Lycoming 179 4014
McKean 15 1482
Mercer 136 3996
Mifflin 63 2383
Monroe 1409 10141
Montgomery 8413 57131
Montour 73 4303
Northampton 3407 22900
Northumberland 302 3320
Perry 86 1530
Philadelphia 21512 102320
Pike 494 2994
Potter 15 281
Schuylkill 741 7717
Snyder 65 856
Somerset 61 3497
Sullivan 5 174
Susquehanna 182 1658
Tioga 25 1068
Union 92 2278
Venango 18 1130
Warren 5 679
Washington 216 7572
Wayne 139 2369
Westmoreland 640 17130
Wyoming 37 1064
York 1477 21570

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;
  • 1% are ages 5-12;
  • 2% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;
  • 24% are ages 50-64; and
  • Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,697 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,224 cases among employees, for a total of 20,921 at 689 distinct facilities in 52 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 4,531 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,508 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.