One New COVID-19 Case Reported in Clarion County, Statewide Total Approaches 86,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 29, that there are 492 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 85,988.

There are 6,614 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 8 new deaths. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 666,901 patients who have tested negative to date.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, June 26, ​78% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

6/29/20 – 492

6/28/20 – 505

6/27/20 – 621

6/26/20 – 600

6/25/20 – 579

6/24/20 – 495

6/23/20 – 510

6/22/20 – 456

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 72 1 73 6 Butler 284 18 302 13 Clarion 33 1 34 2 Clearfield 72 0 72 0 Crawford 51 2 53 0 Elk 12 1 13 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 101 3 104 6 Jefferson 21 0 21 1 McKean 15 0 15 1 Mercer 130 6 136 6 Venango 17 1 18 0 Warren 5 0 5 0

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Pa. Dept. of Health no longer updates the list of cases per county on Saturdays and Sundays. The previous total for each county is based on the report from Friday, June 26.

County Case Counts to Date